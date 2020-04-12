Home

Patrick Lang
1927 - 2020
Patrick Joseph Lang Jr. Obituary
Patrick Joseph Lang, Jr. "Joe" passed away March 31, 2020 in Plantation, Florida due to cancer. He was a loved husband, father and grandfather. He was born in Miami, Florida, proudly served with the US Navy, and worked as an Electrical Supply Representative. He is survived by his wife Chris, sister Kathleen, children Regina, Michael, Pamela, and 6 grandchildren Megan,Jeremy,Matthew,Samantha, & Andrew. He will live on in the hearts of those who love him. In his memory donations may be made to St. Gregory Catholic Church. Cremation Arrangements by T.M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 12, 2020
