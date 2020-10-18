Paul Alexander Gillis, age 68, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Melbourne Beach, Florida on October 10, 2020. Cause of death was cardiac arrest.



He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Janet; children, Alexander (Alec) Todd Gillis, Katherine (Katy) Pryde Gillis, Andrei Paul Gillis; grandchildren, Mary Katherine Gillis, Talula Grace Gillis, Ryder Alexander Gillis, Fiona Elizabeth Gillis, Nikolai Maddox Gillis; and brother, James R. Gillis.



He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Janet and James Gillis, sister, Lynne Gillis and brother, Scott Gillis.



Paul attended Culver Military Academy, Pompano Beach High School and received a degree in Business and Marketing at Florida Atlantic University.



He began his career by starting a Plumbing Supply business covering the states of Florida, Georgia and Texas. Hired away, he relocated to California as a Vice President of TV Guide in Beverly Hills. In 1999 he joined his brother in the family business which ultimately became Source Interlink Companies. At the time of his retirement, he was head of the West Coast Operations and Sales.



His involvement with the Jesus Film Project, an organization helping to introduce people to Jesus, allowed him to do ministry in Malawi, Spain, India and Myanmar. While serving on the Mission Outreach Team at Coast Hills Community Church in Aliso Viejo, California, he led monthly groups into Mexico to build houses with Amor Ministries. Whether playing guitar, sharing his faith or wielding a hammer, his faith in God was evident. He was a kind and generous man. Donations may be made in his name to either of these two ministries.



Paul was also an avid sailor and surfer in both California and Florida. A Service/Memorial will be held in the Florida Keys where Paul will be laid to rest out to sea joining other members of the Gillis family. Details forthcoming.



