Paul Arthur Corbière, 78, passed away in Hollywood, FL, on March 26, 2020. He was born in Plattsburgh, NY, and grew up in the small town of Willsboro, NY. He made several life-long friendships with his neighbors and school friends. He graduated from Mount Assumption Institute in Plattsburgh, Class '59, before moving to Miami, FL, to attend The Univ of Miami. Paul worked with his father at Grand Union grocery store in Hollywood, FL, then in construction with his father-in-law, Louis J. Sambataro, before working for and retiring from the City of Pembroke Pines. He was preceded in death by his parents Arthur O. Corbière and Florence L. LaValley, and is survived by his sister, Frances (Freddie) Collier, sons Paul (Melissa Blum) and Arthur (Tom Brassell), daughters Geneva and Jacqueline (Jason Krams), grandchildren Phillip (Valen) and Matthew, Emily and Randi Brassell, and Lily and Grace Huber, and many members of an extended family. He loved country music and supported S FL Bluegrass Assoc. music festivals. He believed strongly in planting trees and recycling. He will be missed.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 4, 2020
