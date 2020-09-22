Paul lost his long battle with Parkinson's on September 17, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Joanne Cross Blade; his four children William (Roxanne) Blade, Robert (Kristie) Blade; Joseph Blade; Patricia (Blaire) Stoudemire; his five grandchildren; his three step-children Charles (Kerrie) Cross, Carrie (Matthew) Roberts, Christian Cross; and his five step-grandchildren. In 1973, he and his first wife, Joan E. Blade, left their hometown of Sandusky, Ohio, with 4 children who were 3 years old and younger and established a life in South Florida, founding Blade & Blade, PA and Blade Title Company. He was a man dedicated to his family, faith, friends, and clients. His courage, integrity, and generosity were an example for his family and all who knew him. He, and his wit, will be greatly missed. Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 10:30 am at St. Joan of Arc in Boca Raton. For additional information please see Glick Funeral Home website at www.glickfamilyfuneralhome.com