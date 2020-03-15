Home

POWERED BY

Services
T.M. Ralph Funeral Homes - Plantation
7001 NW 4th St., NW 70th Ave and NW 4th St
Plantation, FL 33317
(954) 587-6888
For more information about
Paul Windisch
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
T.M. Ralph Funeral Homes - Plantation
7001 NW 4th St., NW 70th Ave and NW 4th St
Plantation, FL 33317
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Gregory The Great Catholic Church
Plantation, FL
View Map

Paul F. Windisch


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul F. Windisch Obituary
Paul F. Windisch, born October 17, 1933 in Detroit, Michigan, died peacefully at home in Plantation, Florida on February 24, 2020. Paul was predeceased by his wife, Betty, as well as his siblings Wayne, Bud, Hugh, and Joan. He is survived by his sons Tom (Tammy) and Rob (Tracey) and grandchildren Robby, Kelsey, Elizabeth, Emily, and Tommy as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be, Friday, March 20th, from 5 to 8 PM, at TM Ralph Plantation Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated, Saturday, March 21st, 10:30 AM, at St. Gregory The Great Catholic Church in Plantation. Arrangements entrusted to T. M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home, 7001 NW 4th Street, Plantation, FL 33317 (954) 587-6888 tmralph.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of T.M. Ralph Funeral Homes - Plantation
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -