Paul F. Windisch, born October 17, 1933 in Detroit, Michigan, died peacefully at home in Plantation, Florida on February 24, 2020. Paul was predeceased by his wife, Betty, as well as his siblings Wayne, Bud, Hugh, and Joan. He is survived by his sons Tom (Tammy) and Rob (Tracey) and grandchildren Robby, Kelsey, Elizabeth, Emily, and Tommy as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be, Friday, March 20th, from 5 to 8 PM, at TM Ralph Plantation Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated, Saturday, March 21st, 10:30 AM, at St. Gregory The Great Catholic Church in Plantation. Arrangements entrusted to T. M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home, 7001 NW 4th Street, Plantation, FL 33317 (954) 587-6888 tmralph.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Mar. 15, 2020