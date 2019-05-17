Home

May 16, 2019 in Boca Raton, FL. Born in Philadelphia, PA, he is an alumnus of West Phila High and graduated from the Charles Morris Price School of Advertising. He published the Tri-County News before moving to South Florida, where he resided for the past 41 years. While there he became a rabbi and served as the spiritual leader of Temple Bnai Or and was a chaplain at the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. He is survived by his sisters Elaine Shapiro (Joshua) and Barbara Leven (Bruce), sons Eric and Seth, and grandsons Travis and Shane. Graveside services will be held May 20, 11:30 at Haym Salomon Memorial Park, Frazer, PA. www.levinefuneral.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel on May 17, 2019
