Paul Joseph Hofbeck, 77, of Boca Raton, FL, passed away peacefully after a short illness with his wife by his side on March 29, 2019. Paul will be missed by his wife of 51 years, Dianna Hofbeck, his daughters, Jennifer Morrissey) & Allison Anderson& 6 grandchildren. Paul attended Seton Hall Prep & Seton Hall University, majoring in education, English literature & history. Paul was an Advanced Placement teacher of English, Am Lit, & Shakespeare at Southern Regional HS in Manahawkin, NJ for 32 years. In addition to teaching, He coached the school's English Olympiad team to several regional & state championships. Paul was a beloved teacher who continued to maintain friendships with several students in to their adulthood. Paul & Dianna were love-at-first-sight, marrying 3 mos. after meeting in Albuquerque, NM in 1967.Paul enjoyed spending time with his wife & his 6 grandchildren who knew him as "Poppi." He enjoyed cheap coffee, but good beer, watching any sport on TV, but especially Seton Hall Basketball, attending Broadway plays & live music, collecting & carving south jersey decoys & shore birds, collecting art glass, playing poker with his buddies, & riding on his tractor for hours, even when the grass didn't need it. We will carry your memory and smile in our hearts forever. Paul's celebration of life will take place at the Waterberry Club House on 10743 Boca Chace Drive in Boca Raton, FL, on Sunday, April 14th from 2 to 6 PM. All family & friends of Paul & Dianna are welcome to celebrates Paul's life with us.