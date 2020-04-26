It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Paul R. Scott, resident of Boca Raton, FL, on April 23 from lung cancer. Born in Brooklyn, New York on February 27, 1930, he was the son of Russian immigrants escaping the anti-Semitism of the early 20th century. Paul was the devoted husband to his wife Carol, children Larry Scott and his wife Cybille, Cliff Scott and his wife Jeannie, Tina Polsky and her husband Jeff; and grandchildren Alexander, Peter, Rebecca, Sebastien, Alannah, Jesse and William. He was an attorney in private practice in New York for over 40 years, a veteran of the US Navy, and a graduate of Brooklyn College, Columbia Law School and NYU (Masters in Tax Law). Paul will always be remembered by his family and friends for his generous loving nature, kindness, wisdom and humor. A private service is being held in celebration of his life. Donations in memory of Paul can be sent to the Lynn Cancer Research Institute (Cancer-Research Fund for LCI) at www.donate.brrh.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 26, 2020.