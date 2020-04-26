Paul R. Scott
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Paul R. Scott, resident of Boca Raton, FL, on April 23 from lung cancer. Born in Brooklyn, New York on February 27, 1930, he was the son of Russian immigrants escaping the anti-Semitism of the early 20th century. Paul was the devoted husband to his wife Carol, children Larry Scott and his wife Cybille, Cliff Scott and his wife Jeannie, Tina Polsky and her husband Jeff; and grandchildren Alexander, Peter, Rebecca, Sebastien, Alannah, Jesse and William. He was an attorney in private practice in New York for over 40 years, a veteran of the US Navy, and a graduate of Brooklyn College, Columbia Law School and NYU (Masters in Tax Law). Paul will always be remembered by his family and friends for his generous loving nature, kindness, wisdom and humor. A private service is being held in celebration of his life. Donations in memory of Paul can be sent to the Lynn Cancer Research Institute (Cancer-Research Fund for LCI) at www.donate.brrh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 26, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved