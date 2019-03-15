|
Paul W. Kramer M.D. of Fort Lauderdale passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019. Paul was born on September 16, 1934 in Evansville, IN. He received his MD degree in 1961 from IN School of Medicine. He was a Neuro Surgeon working at many of the local hospitals and past Chief of Section of Neuro Surgery at Broward General. He retired in 1991. Paul also served in the Coast Guard and was the ship Doctor on the USS Ingham. Paul is survived by his wife Susan Kramer of Fort Lauderdale and daughter Erika Kramer of Charlotte, NC. Paul will be interred at the South Florida National Cemetery in Lake Worth, FL
Published in Sun-Sentinel from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2019