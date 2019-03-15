Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Kramer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul W. Kramer M.D.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Paul W. Kramer M.D. Obituary
Paul W. Kramer M.D. of Fort Lauderdale passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019. Paul was born on September 16, 1934 in Evansville, IN. He received his MD degree in 1961 from IN School of Medicine. He was a Neuro Surgeon working at many of the local hospitals and past Chief of Section of Neuro Surgery at Broward General. He retired in 1991. Paul also served in the Coast Guard and was the ship Doctor on the USS Ingham. Paul is survived by his wife Susan Kramer of Fort Lauderdale and daughter Erika Kramer of Charlotte, NC. Paul will be interred at the South Florida National Cemetery in Lake Worth, FL
Published in Sun-Sentinel from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.