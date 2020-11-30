Paula A. LePage age 82 of Hollywood passed away November 27, 2020.



Pre-deceased by husband Richard J. LePage in 2013. Survived by Richard, Jr. (Susan),



Matthew (Nancy) and John; daughters Carolyn and Lauren; grandchildren Devon, Eileen,



Dylan, Elizabeth, Emily, Spencer and Matthew. Visitation Monday (today) 6-8 PM with



a Prayer Service Monday evening at Landmark Funeral Home. Funeral Mass of the Resurrection Tuesday, December 1, 2020,



10:00 AM at Nativity Catholic Church followed by entombment at Hollywood Memorial Gardens East.



In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Nativity Catholic Church Live Streaming Fund;



5220 Johnson Street, Hollywood, FL 33021. Arrangements by Valerie Panciera's Landmark Funeral



Home; 4200 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood, FL 33021 954-989-8220.



