1/
Paula A. LePage
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paula's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paula A. LePage age 82 of Hollywood passed away November 27, 2020.

Pre-deceased by husband Richard J. LePage in 2013. Survived by Richard, Jr. (Susan),

Matthew (Nancy) and John; daughters Carolyn and Lauren; grandchildren Devon, Eileen,

Dylan, Elizabeth, Emily, Spencer and Matthew. Visitation Monday (today) 6-8 PM with

a Prayer Service Monday evening at Landmark Funeral Home. Funeral Mass of the Resurrection Tuesday, December 1, 2020,

10:00 AM at Nativity Catholic Church followed by entombment at Hollywood Memorial Gardens East.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Nativity Catholic Church Live Streaming Fund;

5220 Johnson Street, Hollywood, FL 33021. Arrangements by Valerie Panciera's Landmark Funeral

Home; 4200 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood, FL 33021 954-989-8220.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Landmark Funeral Home
4200 Hollywood Blvd
Hollywood, FL 33021
(954) 989-8220
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Landmark Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved