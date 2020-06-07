Paula Alice Pelletier, nee Stone, passed away at her home in Lighthouse Point, FL on June 5, 2020 at the age of 72. Paula was born and raised in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. She was the daughter of the late Phyllis J. French and Frederick R. Stone. Paula was predeceased by her beloved husband Bruce Pelletier after 18 years of marriage. She is survived by her siblings Cheryl French and Brian French, her niece Krista Saunderson, and grand nephews Tristen and Graysen, all of British Columbia. Paula is also survived by three nieces Alexandria, Juliette and Yvonne and sister in law Vicenza Pelletier. In addition Paula leaves behind her much beloved animals, dogs Caviar and Angel and cats Tiger and Muffin.



Mrs. Pelletier was a graduate of the Royal Conservatory of Music in Toronto, Ontario and was an accomplished pianist and musician. She taught piano lessons for many years in Pointe Claire, Quebec. Paula graduated from Concordia University summa cum laude with a BA in political science, and received her LLB in 1983 from McGill University Faculty of Law in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.



Paula and her husband Bruce lived in Greece, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey, and traveled extensively throughout the world before settling in Lighthouse Point. Paula was an animal rights advocate all her life working in Turkey and Greece to shelter, feed, and neuter the many stray dogs and cats that roam free there. Her family and friends are grateful to Caregivers Yulanda, Pat, and Monique for the loving care given to Paula. Please consider a donation to the Florida Humane Society, a no-kill shelter, in Pompano Beach, Florida in memory of Paula. A Memorial Service shall be scheduled at a later time for family and friends.



