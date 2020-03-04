Home

POWERED BY

Services
Falvo Funeral Home
1295 Fairport Nine Mile Point Rd.
Webster, NY 14580
585-266-1320
Service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Falvo Funeral Home
1295 Fairport Nine Mile Point Rd.
Webster, NY 14580
View Map

Paula (Julian) Hocenic


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paula (Julian) Hocenic Obituary
Hocenic, Paula (Julian). Loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and aunt, passed peacefully on Feb. 28, 2020 to join loved ones in Heaven. Paula was born Aug. 27, 1942 in Rochester, NY. Pre-deceased by her husband Edward, her sister Margaret (Peg), and parents Paul and Catherine. Survived by her four children; Robert DeNoto (Eileen), Sheryl Arriola (Rob), Cathy DeNoto, and Darcy Williamson (Larry), her grandchildren; Austin, Danny, Courtney, Taylor, Shannon, Sean, Jordan, Lauren, Emily, and great grandchildren; Adelyn and Robin. She is also survived by her sister Mary and brother Paul. Paula was a loving wife, and an amazing mom, who always put her family first.

A service will be held on Saturday, March 7 from 2-5pm at the Falvo Funeral Home, 1295 Webster Road, Webster, NY 14580 (585.872.1010).
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paula's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -