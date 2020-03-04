|
Hocenic, Paula (Julian). Loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and aunt, passed peacefully on Feb. 28, 2020 to join loved ones in Heaven. Paula was born Aug. 27, 1942 in Rochester, NY. Pre-deceased by her husband Edward, her sister Margaret (Peg), and parents Paul and Catherine. Survived by her four children; Robert DeNoto (Eileen), Sheryl Arriola (Rob), Cathy DeNoto, and Darcy Williamson (Larry), her grandchildren; Austin, Danny, Courtney, Taylor, Shannon, Sean, Jordan, Lauren, Emily, and great grandchildren; Adelyn and Robin. She is also survived by her sister Mary and brother Paul. Paula was a loving wife, and an amazing mom, who always put her family first.
A service will be held on Saturday, March 7 from 2-5pm at the Falvo Funeral Home, 1295 Webster Road, Webster, NY 14580 (585.872.1010).
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Mar. 4, 2020