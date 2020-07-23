Paulina Canseco Cayia, age 98, died peacefully at home on July 13, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born in 1921 in Tamaulipas, Mexico, the eldest of five children. As a young adult, she traveled extensively throughout Europe with her beloved Aunt Guadalupe, even traveling on the QE1.



In 1945, she met her future husband, Dr. Edward Cayia, in Chicago. They were married in Mexico in 1950 and settled in Ft. Lauderdale in 1955, where they raised their five children. In the early 1960's Paulina was instrumental in implementing vision testing and polio vaccination at St. Anthony's School. Her interests also included antiques, art, traveling, and music. Paulina owned Borealis Antiques and co-founded New River Studios in 1982. Upon retirement, she continued to travel and enjoy the company of her family and friends.



Paulina was predeceased by her husband, Dr. Edward Cayia and her daughter, Marcella Cayia. She is survived by her children, Dr. Agatha Cayia (Dr. T. Stephen Hines), Edward Cayia, James Cayia, and Virginia Cayia-Holden (Edward Holden) along with grandchildren Stephen Hines, Danielle Faulkner, E.J. Cayia, Lea and Eddie Holden and numerous relatives in Mexico. She will always be remembered for her generosity, intelligence, humor, and her favorite parting phrase, "I go now".



A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020, at 11:30 am at St. Anthony's Church, Ft. Lauderdale, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Gold Coast Jazz Society or the NSU Art Museum, Ft. Lauderdale.



