Pauline "Popo" DiMario, (née Brosek), age 81, of Lighthouse Point passed away peacefully on May 8, 2020.
She was preceded in death almost 28 years ago by Frank, her loving husband of 31 years, who now rejoices as he welcomes his bride to her eternal home.
Pauline was born in Carnegie, Pennsylvania to the late Frank and Christilda (Ringel) Brosek. She is preceded in death by her late sister Emma (Weiss) and is survived by her brother Gregory (wife Sandra). She is also survived by Frank's brother Joseph (wife Gloria).
She is survived by her five children: Frank (wife Donna), Lisa (husband Nick), Michael, Joseph (wife Jenny), and Laura (David), as well as four grandchildren: Nicholas, Grace, Joseph, and Noelia, and many nieces and nephews.
After graduating from St. Luke's High School in Carnegie, Pennsylvania, Pauline worked for Bell Telephone in Pittsburgh. Later meeting her future husband Frank on a blind date, they married at St. Luke's. Having raised their children in Johnstown PA, North Olmsted OH, Bath NY, and Upper St. Clair PA, Pauline and Frank moved to South Florida, which Pauline called a "paradise", and never wanted to know a day without sunshine and palm trees.
Five children are enough for most parents, yet Pauline was also a beloved and cherished Mom for countless friends of her children, all of whom call her "Mother" to this day. She enjoyed cooking and providing comfort for many grateful people for many years; despite the customary large gatherings, no one ever left the table hungry. A true Queen holding court, Pauline took so much joy from the voices, music and laughter echoing throughout her home when it was full of people.
Pauline worked at Lighthouse Cove Resort for 16 years, amassing even more extended family who adored her and gave her the nickname "PoPo"; and she was known by that term of endearment ever since.
At this time, given current COVID-19 precautions, private church services will be held at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Deerfield Beach and Pauline will be laid to rest at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Fort Lauderdale.
There will be a celebration of Pauline's life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to "Feeding South Florida" at www.feedingsouthflorida.org in Pauline's name.
Please visit Pauline's memorial page at
https://www.dignitymemorial.com to share a remembrance.
She was preceded in death almost 28 years ago by Frank, her loving husband of 31 years, who now rejoices as he welcomes his bride to her eternal home.
Pauline was born in Carnegie, Pennsylvania to the late Frank and Christilda (Ringel) Brosek. She is preceded in death by her late sister Emma (Weiss) and is survived by her brother Gregory (wife Sandra). She is also survived by Frank's brother Joseph (wife Gloria).
She is survived by her five children: Frank (wife Donna), Lisa (husband Nick), Michael, Joseph (wife Jenny), and Laura (David), as well as four grandchildren: Nicholas, Grace, Joseph, and Noelia, and many nieces and nephews.
After graduating from St. Luke's High School in Carnegie, Pennsylvania, Pauline worked for Bell Telephone in Pittsburgh. Later meeting her future husband Frank on a blind date, they married at St. Luke's. Having raised their children in Johnstown PA, North Olmsted OH, Bath NY, and Upper St. Clair PA, Pauline and Frank moved to South Florida, which Pauline called a "paradise", and never wanted to know a day without sunshine and palm trees.
Five children are enough for most parents, yet Pauline was also a beloved and cherished Mom for countless friends of her children, all of whom call her "Mother" to this day. She enjoyed cooking and providing comfort for many grateful people for many years; despite the customary large gatherings, no one ever left the table hungry. A true Queen holding court, Pauline took so much joy from the voices, music and laughter echoing throughout her home when it was full of people.
Pauline worked at Lighthouse Cove Resort for 16 years, amassing even more extended family who adored her and gave her the nickname "PoPo"; and she was known by that term of endearment ever since.
At this time, given current COVID-19 precautions, private church services will be held at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Deerfield Beach and Pauline will be laid to rest at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Fort Lauderdale.
There will be a celebration of Pauline's life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to "Feeding South Florida" at www.feedingsouthflorida.org in Pauline's name.
Please visit Pauline's memorial page at
https://www.dignitymemorial.com to share a remembrance.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on May 17, 2020.