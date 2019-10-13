|
Pauline Ferschke of Hollywood, FL, passed away peacefully on October 4, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ted. She is survived by her son and his wife, one granddaughter and her husband, and two great-granddaughters. A Mass will be held Friday, October 25 at 11:00am at Nativity Catholic Church, 5220 Johnson St, Hollywood, FL. Interment will be made alongside her husband at Fred Hunter Memorial Gardens Legacy Mausoleum, Taft St, Hollywood, FL.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Oct. 13, 2019