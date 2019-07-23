Pearl (Solow)Aronson passed away Thursday evening, July 18, 2019, at the age of 89 at the Grand Villa of St Petersburg. Pearl was the much loved mother of daughters Molly Aronson and Lynne Aronson. She is survived by her daughter Molly; grandchildren Rachel and Brian; great grandchildren Nico, Sasha; and Julian, and by her devoted niece, Abby, and grand niece Lauren.She was preceded in death by her daughter Lynne.



Born March 28, 1930 in New York City, she attended the High School of Art and Design. She was a loving mother, artist, seamstress, and a wonderful cook. Pearl worked at the clothing store A Nose For Clothes in Hollywood Florida for many happy years; there she made lifelong friends. The family wishes to thank the many wonderful people at the grand Villa for working so hard to fulfill Pearl's wish to spend her last days there, amongst friends. A private graveside service will be held in North Miami, Florida. The family has designated Suncoast Hospice for memorial contributions. Published in Sun-Sentinel from July 23 to July 25, 2019