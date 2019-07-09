|
Pearl Doyle passed away at the age of 89 on 6/25/2019. As one of 7 sisters, she was raised in Putnam, Ct. She later married Herbert Doyle, Jr. and moved to the Washington D.C. area where they raised two daughters.
After her husband's passing, she moved to John Knox Village where she thrived for 7 years.
She will be remembered for her beauty, humor, shopping prowess and thoughtfulness. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother and will be terribly missed.
She is survived by her sisters Ruth Leduc and Theresa Bertrand, daughters Mary Gemignani (Mark), Kathleen Kuker (Tom), grandchildren Dominic Gemignani, Gina Gemignani, Rebecca Gamble, Laura Griffith, Kristina Brough and six great grandchildren
Published in Sun-Sentinel on July 9, 2019