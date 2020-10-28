Pearline Joy Martin nee Blackwell late of Beecher Town, St. Ann, Jamaica, W.I., and Plantation Acres, Florida, went to be with the Lord on October 15, 2020, leaving husband Dr. Sidney Martin, sons Christopher, Dr. Phillip and Dr. Andrew Martin, daughters-in-law Cindi and Dr. Vanessa Martin, grand children Aubrey, Avery and Phillip, Jr., three brothers and one sister, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



A Service of Thanksgiving will be held at Community Christian Church, 10001 W. Commercial Blvd, Tamarac, FL, 33351 on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 11am.



You may attend the service in person or join virtually.



