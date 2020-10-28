1/1
Pearline Joy Martin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pearline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pearline Joy Martin nee Blackwell late of Beecher Town, St. Ann, Jamaica, W.I., and Plantation Acres, Florida, went to be with the Lord on October 15, 2020, leaving husband Dr. Sidney Martin, sons Christopher, Dr. Phillip and Dr. Andrew Martin, daughters-in-law Cindi and Dr. Vanessa Martin, grand children Aubrey, Avery and Phillip, Jr., three brothers and one sister, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A Service of Thanksgiving will be held at Community Christian Church, 10001 W. Commercial Blvd, Tamarac, FL, 33351 on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 11am.

You may attend the service in person or join virtually.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Service
11:00 AM
Community Christian Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 27, 2020
I have thought about my group and batchmate, Pearline at" the Mico". Of note, she passed on the same day my brother was buried. Fondly remembered for her quiet demeanor and innocent smile. To her family, so sorry for your lost. May her soul rest in peace.
A Christopher Barrett/Clermont Cricket Club
Classmate
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved