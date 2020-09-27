Peggy Jane Howell Green passed on September 14, 2020. She was born on August 7, 1922 in Rushville, Indiana to Morris Howell and Francis O'Neal Lakin. She was raised with two half brothers, Jack Lakin, Monty Howell, and a half sister, Nancy Howell Orem.



Peggy was married to the love of her life, Jim Green for 50 years. They had 4 children who they loved very much: Larry Green (Jeannie), Tom Green (Toni), Ginny Loman and Susan Green Chaille. Peggy was blessed with eight grandchildren: Joe Green, Kelly Green, Gina Green Oz (Osman), Shelley Green, Jay Green (Carrie), Missy Evans (Aaron), Jessie Hederick (Brett) and Josh VanSickle (Hollie). Peggy also has twelve great grandchildren and ten great great grandchildren.



Peggy was preceded in death by her beloved husband Jimmy, her son Tom and her granddaughter Jessie.



Peggy owned her own beauty shop while raising their four children. She eventually retired to help Jimmy run Howell Brothers Tire Shop in Rushville, Indiana. Mom had a great sense of humor and a contagious giggle. She loved to play, knit, walk on the beach in Pompano, fish, and dance with Daddy. Mom was proud, neat, loving, hard working and an amazing Indiana cook! She leaves us with beautiful memories, delicious recipes, and the will to live life to its fullest.



