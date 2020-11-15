1/1
Penny Howard
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Penny's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Penny Howard (Yoches) passed away peacefully in her home on November 13, 2020 surrounded by her family and loved ones. She was 73.

Penny is survived by her husband Melvyn Howard; sister Jeanne Schatzberg (husband Steve); children Brett Howard (wife Dana); Brooke Campana (husband Jeremy); grandchildren Liam, Jackson and Conner Howard; Kaelen, Carson and Aiden Campana. She is preceded in death by her mother and father Lynn and Jack Yoches.

Penny was born November 1, 1947 in Brooklyn, New York. Penny had many loves. The first being her family. She loved uniting everyone on family vacations. Penny's favorite holiday was Thanksgiving where every year she brought the whole family together. She realized the importance of family gatherings and cherished them. Penny was a lover of all animals, but she had a special affinity for rescue dogs. She would rescue as many animals as she could always choosing the dogs that were least likely to be adopted. She would spoil them and show them unconditional love. This was Penny's passion. She was also an avid golfer. Penny was a proud member of Beechmont Country Club for over 25 years and attended The Peggy Kirk Bell School of Golf for 20 years. She enjoyed competition golf for Beechmont as well as playing in the state amateurs golf tournament in Ohio. For the last 15 years Penny was a proud golfing member of Woodfield Country Club where she resided.

A graveside private family service is scheduled for 11:15 AM on Monday November 16th at Vista Memorial Garden (14200 NW 57th Ave. Miami Lakes, FL 33014). In lieu of flowers please send donations to Tri-County Animal Rescue (21287 Boca Rio Rd. Boca Raton, FL 33433).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Graveside service
11:15 AM
Vista Memorial Garden
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Vista Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
14200 NW 57 Avenue
Miami Lakes, FL 33014
954-486-1421
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Vista Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved