Penny Howard (Yoches) passed away peacefully in her home on November 13, 2020 surrounded by her family and loved ones. She was 73.



Penny is survived by her husband Melvyn Howard; sister Jeanne Schatzberg (husband Steve); children Brett Howard (wife Dana); Brooke Campana (husband Jeremy); grandchildren Liam, Jackson and Conner Howard; Kaelen, Carson and Aiden Campana. She is preceded in death by her mother and father Lynn and Jack Yoches.



Penny was born November 1, 1947 in Brooklyn, New York. Penny had many loves. The first being her family. She loved uniting everyone on family vacations. Penny's favorite holiday was Thanksgiving where every year she brought the whole family together. She realized the importance of family gatherings and cherished them. Penny was a lover of all animals, but she had a special affinity for rescue dogs. She would rescue as many animals as she could always choosing the dogs that were least likely to be adopted. She would spoil them and show them unconditional love. This was Penny's passion. She was also an avid golfer. Penny was a proud member of Beechmont Country Club for over 25 years and attended The Peggy Kirk Bell School of Golf for 20 years. She enjoyed competition golf for Beechmont as well as playing in the state amateurs golf tournament in Ohio. For the last 15 years Penny was a proud golfing member of Woodfield Country Club where she resided.



A graveside private family service is scheduled for 11:15 AM on Monday November 16th at Vista Memorial Garden (14200 NW 57th Ave. Miami Lakes, FL 33014). In lieu of flowers please send donations to Tri-County Animal Rescue (21287 Boca Rio Rd. Boca Raton, FL 33433).



