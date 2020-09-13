Penny Sue Wirt passed away suddenly on September 1st, 2020. Penny went to be with the LORD at the age of 73. Born in Brooklyn, New York on 8/21/1947. Penny was preceded in death by her parents and brother Allen Brodman. Penny is survived by her loving husband of 24 years, Gary Wirt. Penny is lovingly remembered by her brother Jay Brodman and family from Tennessee as well as all her family and friends who loved her dearly. Penny will forever be in our hearts



