|
|
Peter A. Krause, 73, a Vietnam veteran and attorney who practiced real estate, estate planning, and business law for many years in Weston, FL., died peacefully at his home in Plantation on April 2, 2020 after a six-month battle with pancreatic cancer. His wife, Gail, and Vitas hospice staff were by his side.
After graduating from Classical High School in Springfield, MA in 1964, Mr. Krause earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in History at Yale, with the expectation of entering Yale Law School in the fall. Mixed in among his congratulatory graduation cards was his non-deferrable draft notice.
Mr. Krause spent one year, seven months, and 14 days in the military, earning the rank of sergeant (E-5). He excelled in marksmanship during training at Ft. Gordon, Ga., and Ft. Jackson, S.C. However, he had computer experience and knowledge of the new computer language, Cobol. Therefore, he served in Long Binh, Vietnam as a tele-type and radio operator, and later as a company clerk, with the 199th infantry division and with the 179th Military Attachment. After his honorable military discharge, Mr. Krause entered Yale Law School. Peter is one of a handful of people who attended Yale with two recent US Presidents: George W. Bush was a member of the Yale class of 1968; and Bill and Hillary Clinton were in the Law School Class of 1973. Peter was a partner in a small law firm in Weston. He was a member of the Florida Bar and recently served as Treasurer of the Weston Bar Association.
Mr. Krause was walking home from his first law job in 1973 when he stopped at the Bull and Finch, a basement bar in Boston made famous as the set for the TV show now known as "Cheers." There he met his future wife, Gail Speigel. They were married in August 1975.
Since all three of his children played soccer for the Plantation Eagles, Mr. Krause served as tournament director and member of the board of directors. He was a passionate and boisterous sideline cheerleader.
For years, he wrote "Randoms" to friends and others, often about nothing significant, just little gems from observing life--such as queries about missing ties and socks to humorous stories about any of the seven dogs the family rotated through their lives.
Mr. Krause is survived by his wife of 44 years, Gail; children Jaimie (Jonathan Young) of Pflugerville, TX; Phillip (Dr. Maria de La Pena) Krause of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; and Ashley (Adam Lekach) of Brooklyn, NY; four grandchildren, and his sister Karen (Joe Lippincott) of Quincy, MA. Services were private via family teleconferencing at Beth Israel Memorial Chapel in Delray, FL, with burial in South Florida National Cemetery in Lake Worth, FL. A celebration of life will be scheduled after the COVID-19 virus is no longer a threat.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Vitas Hospice of Broward County, FL, the Humane Society of Broward County, FL or to the .
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 12, 2020