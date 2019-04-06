Peter A. Cheney, 76 of Pompano Beach, FL passed away at Holy Cross Hospital on Mar. 25, 2019 after a brief illness. Born and raised in Ithaca, NY, He graduated from Cornell University with a degree in Hotel Management. After graduation, he completed Officer Candidate School and earned a Purple Heart serving as Second Lieutenant in Vietnam. He earned an MBA from New York University and lived in New York City until 2015 when he moved to Pompano Beach. While in New York City, he had a distinguished career in accounting and financial management at Price Waterhouse and National Re-Insurance where he served as CFO. He is the husband of Angela Cheney and brother of Linda Cheney, Deborah Cheney Lazar and Carol Cheney Wanagel. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Future burial is planned at Arlington National Cemetery. www.HorizonFuneralCremation.com Published in Sun-Sentinel from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary