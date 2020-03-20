|
Peter C. Zaveruka, Jr., 73, formerly of Pittsfield, MA passed away March 11, 2020 at Broward Health North Medical Center in Pompano Beach, FL.
Born in Pittsfield MA on February 23, 1947, he was the son of the late Peter and Helen Dobosz Zaveruka, Sr.
He was a 1964 graduate of Pittsfield High School. A 1969 graduate from Northeastern University where he received his B.S. degree in business administration with a major in accounting, a minor in economics, as well as a member of Phi Gamma Pi Fraternity.
His CPA career spans from City Savings Bank in Pittsfield MA, The Agency for International Development in Washington D.C. and Ring, Mahony & Arner, CPA's in Fort Lauderdale, FL. For the past 30+ years he was a self employed CPA. In 1999 the love of his life Ila Albritten & he started Travmor Collectibles specializing in Scale models, Spec-Cast, Liberty Classics, Ertl and Diecast collectible banks. Ila & he enjoyed packing up their vehicle & attending many collectible shows throughout the country.
He leaves behind his sister, Kathleen H. Zatorski (Joe) of Pittsfield; two nieces, Jeanne Zatorski (John "Woody" Kerwood) and Christine Zatorski (fiance John Bruso) all of Pittsfield. He also leaves his dear friends, Bill and Jeanne Milmoe of Delray Beach, FL and his Godson, Ryan Milmoe of Arizona.
Peter was predeceased by his first wife, Sandra Kincaid. His life long partner & love of his life Ila Allbritten in 2012 and his Goddaughter, Robin Howard.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Berkshire Humane Society or Tri County Animal Rescue in Boca Raton, FL, in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Mar. 20, 2020