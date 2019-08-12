|
Peter F. Gnolfo, 93, of Hollywood, passed away August 8, 2019. A World War II Veteran, he is survived by wife Jacqueline "Jackie"; daughter AnnaMarie; sisters Jean and Josie; grandchildren Michael, Anthony and Stephanie, and great granddaughter Emma Mae. Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, August 15th, 10:00 am, at Nativity Catholic Church, 5220 Johnson Street, Hollywood. Arrangements by Landmark Funeral Home, 4200 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood, FL 33021. 954-989-8220 Please leave condolences online at www.landmarkfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made in the name of Peter F. Gnolfo to Alzheimer's () or Parkinson's Disease Foundation (Parkinson.org).
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Aug. 12, 2019