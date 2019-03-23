|
Peter E. Fellner, of Sunrise, FL passed away on March 15th, 2019 with his loving family at his side. Pete had a 40-year career with Burdines. Pete is survived by his loving wife Susan, children, Susan "Tracy" (Richard) Zayas (FL) and granddaughters Kaite (May) great son-in-law Josh and great-grandchildren Stella & Harper, Brittany & Olivia, Kim (Joseph) Nicoletto (FL) and grandsons Joey, Peter & Jake, Peter (Christine) Fellner (TX) and granddaughters Morgan, Kate & Hannah and Melissa Fellner (NM). His example of an absolute love for his family and his Catholic faith are his testament. Funeral Mass will be Thursday 1:00 PM at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church. In his memory donations may be made to the . To read more visit tmralph.com , Cremation arrangments by T.M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home
Published in Sun-Sentinel from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019