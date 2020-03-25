Sun-Sentinel Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Landmark Funeral Home
4200 Hollywood Blvd
Hollywood, FL 33021
(954) 989-8220
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Landmark Funeral Home
4200 Hollywood Blvd
Hollywood, FL 33021
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
12:00 PM
Landmark Funeral Home
4200 Hollywood Blvd
Hollywood, FL 33021
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Musso
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter G. Musso


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peter G. Musso Obituary
Peter G. Musso, 86, of Plantation, passed away March 23, 2020. Survived by sons Peter (Allison) and John (Donna); and grandchildren Julia, Madeline, Giovani and Dominic. Visitation will be Friday, March 27, 2020 beginning at 11:00am and will continue until the time of service at 12:00 noon at Landmark Funeral Home. Entombment will follow at Hollywood Memorial Gardens West. Arrangements by Landmark Funeral Home, 4200 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood, FL 33021 954-989-8220. Please leave online condolences at www.landmarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Landmark Funeral Home
Download Now