Peter G. Musso, 86, of Plantation, passed away March 23, 2020. Survived by sons Peter (Allison) and John (Donna); and grandchildren Julia, Madeline, Giovani and Dominic. Visitation will be Friday, March 27, 2020 beginning at 11:00am and will continue until the time of service at 12:00 noon at Landmark Funeral Home. Entombment will follow at Hollywood Memorial Gardens West. Arrangements by Landmark Funeral Home, 4200 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood, FL 33021 954-989-8220. Please leave online condolences at www.landmarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Mar. 25, 2020