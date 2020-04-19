Peter J. Bugnacki, 72, passed away on March 23, 2020 in Fort Lauderdale. He was a long-time resident. Pete was born July 7, 1947 as the third of seven boys to Joseph and Antonina Bugnacki. He was a Sgt in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam era. After serving, he spent his entire career with the Sun Sentinel, retiring as a printer. Peter attended Mass at St. Jerome Catholic Church. He was a long-time member and past officer of The American Legion Post 36, where he leaves his many close and loving friends. Pete is survived by five brothers: Charles and Bernadette, Michael and Elizabeth, John and Laurie, Paul and Charlene, Philip and Kendall, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and youngest brother Theodore. A celebration of life will be held at a future date.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 19, 2020.