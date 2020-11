Peter J. Letizia, age 63, of Boca Raton, FL passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020. Peter was born April 10, 1957 in Bronx, NY; the son of the late Pasquale Letizia and Sally Letizia-Sergio. Peter is survived by his wife Angela Letizia, son Jeffrey Letizia, daughter Stephanie Letizia, and brothers Pat and Roger Letizia. Peter's effervescence will be missed by all! Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.BabioneBocaRaton.com for the Letizia family.