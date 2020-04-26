Peter Rocco Molinari
Peter "Rocco" Molinari a sweet, gentle soul, who now finds comfort in the loving arms of God passed away on April 23, 2020. Peter "Rocco" Molinari was born in New York, New York on October 31, 1959, son of Peter J. and Marian Molinari. He is survived by his son Philip, his sisters Maria and Theresa, his brothers John, Anthony and Phil, his step-mother Laura, and all the rest of the family and friends who love him so dearly and will miss him. As Pete would always say "TO BE CONTINUED." Via Con Dios. Please visit www.fredhunters.com for details

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 26, 2020.
