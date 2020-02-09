Home

Aycock Funeral Home
1504 Southeast Floresta Drive
Port St. Lucie, FL 34983
(772) 878-0049
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Aycock Funeral Home
1504 Southeast Floresta Drive
Port St. Lucie, FL 34983
Peter Thomas Tona


1940 - 2020
Peter Thomas Tona Obituary
Peter Thomas Tona of Port Saint Lucie, FL died 2/6/2020 at St Lucie Medical Center. He was born August 13, 1940 to Joseph and Sarah Tona in Brooklyn, New York. Peter is survived by his brother Joe Tona, daughter Doreen Green, son Daniel Tona, grandchildren Cassandra Johnson, Robert Johnson, Tim Green, Peter Green, and great grandchildren Ariya, Brody and Oliver; as well as many beloved nieces, nephews and friends.

Peter is preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Sarah Tona, his brother Anthony Tona and his daughter Dawn Johnson.

Peter served in the United States military and loved his family and friends greatly.

The visitation will be held from 6 p - 8 p on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at Aycock Funeral Home 1504 SE Floresta Drive Port Saint Lucie, FL 34983
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 9, 2020
