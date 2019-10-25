|
Peter "Uccio" Schifano, 92 of Delray Beach passed away on October 22, 2019. He is survived by his sons, Vincent, Peter and wife Lilia, Paul, John & Richard and wife Jennifer; 10 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren; sisters, Argentina Hills, Adriana Calieri & Annamaria Forcier; sisters-in-law, Dina Galati, Elda Sinopoli. Predeceased by his wife, Loletta V. Schifano in 2016.
Friends may call on Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 2PM to 4PM & 6PM to 8PM at the Lorne & Sons Funeral Home, 745 NE 6th Avenue (North Federal Hwy.), Delray Beach, FL. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Monday, October 28, 2019, 10AM at St. Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church, 840 George Bush Blvd., Delray Beach, FL 33483.
Interment will follow at Queen of Peace Catholic Cemetery located in Royal Palm Beach, FL.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Oct. 25, 2019