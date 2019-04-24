Peyton J. Moore IV, 53, was born in Auburn, Alabama in 1965. He is survived by his loving wife, Ann (Mattfeld) Moore and son, Ryan P. Moore (14.) Peyton grew up in the Daytona Beach area. He attended the University of Florida and graduated in 1987 with a degree in Business Administration. Upon graduation Peyton stayed in South Florida and pursued a career in Fort Lauderdale. He held senior positions within Blockbuster Video and, later worked with The Broward Alliance. In 2006 Mr. Moore graduated from Nova Southeastern University with a Masters' Degree in Business Administration. He then had a successful business career in commercial real estate.Peyton loved the outdoors and especially the ocean. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed taking guests on the family boat and introducing them to offshore fishing. He was also known to play beach volleyball or surf a time or two.More than anything he enjoyed spending time with his son and wife - adventures on the water, family time in New York and trips to places like the Grand Canyon or Cape Cod. He was a dedicated and loving father, coaching his son's soccer teams and assisted with his Cub Scout Troup leadership.Peyton Moore believed deeply in his faith and in giving back to the community. He could often be seen volunteering and helping others such as giving time to participate in programs to support at-risk children in schools in Broward County. In lieu of flowers, donations can also be made to the or the Coastal Conservation Association of Florida.The family will receive friends, on Saturday, April 27th., from 4:00pm- 7:00 p.m., at Baird-Case Jordan-Fannin Funeral Home, 4343 N. Federal Highway, Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33308. Funeral Service will be , Sunday, April 28th at 2:00 PM., in the funeral home chapel. Published in Sun-Sentinel from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary