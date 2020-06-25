Philip "Phil" Carl Krueger, of Pembroke Pines, passed away peacefully at his home on June 22, 2020 at age 90. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, war veteran, football coach and general manager in the NFL.



Phil was born to Kurth and Phyllis Krueger on Oct. 6, 1929 in LaSalle, Illinois, but he spent most of childhood in St. Louis, Missouri. Upon graduating Southeast Missouri State University, he proudly served his country in the Korean War as a 1st Lieutenant in the U.S. Army earning a Bronze Star. He then attended the University of Missouri on the G.I. Bill to receive his master's degree.



Phil enjoyed a four-decade career in college and pro football compiling a 31-22 record as a head coach at Fresno State and Utah State universities. He held assistant coaching positions at Long Beach City College, Utah State, University of Illinois and USC. At USC, he coached in four Rose Bowl appearances and a winning national title game under the great John McKay.



In 1976, when McKay was named the inaugural coach of the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Phil joined his staff and coached offensive backs, linebackers and special teams for four years. After the 1980 season, he moved into the team's front office and was responsible for negotiating player contracts.



In 1991, Phil was named the Bucs' general manager and retired a year later. He moved to South Florida to be closer to family, but football was not out of his blood quite yet. He accepted a consulting position with the Kajima Deers, a team competing in Japan's corporate league.



Phil loved reading, playing tennis and staying active, and spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife Kathy, his daughter Kristi Krueger, a newscaster and health reporter at WPLG-TV in Miami, and son-in-law Todd Templin, both of Pembroke Pines; grandson Troy Templin and his wife Melissa Templin of Houston, Texas; and granddaughter Kelsie Templin of Fort Lauderdale.



