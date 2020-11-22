On Tuesday, November 17, 2020, Philip C. Lancey, loving husband, father, grandfather, and uncle, passed away at the age of 84. Phil, as everyone knew him, was born July 25, 1936 in Gardner, Massachusetts to Carlton Brown Lancey and Ember (Olafson) Bunker. Phil was a very independent young man, having lost his Dad at the young age of 11 years old. He had to forge his way to success through lots of hard work and a gifted mind. He was working before he graduated from high school and had the fortitude and vision to enter the military in 1960 where the United States Coast Guard immediately recognized his abilities. Phil retired from the United States Coast Guard with a rank of Captain in 1983, after serving his country for over 25 years.



Phil was an adoring father who loved to spend time with his boys, playing and coaching them in baseball and basketball. He loved sports. Phil was a great conversationalist and had a great sense of humor. He loved spending time with his friends and loved his friends like family. Everyone always looked forward with great anticipation to receive Phil's annual Christmas card. Of course, Phil loved animals and more than any, his "little man" Ken, a male, orange tabby who will forever be with Phil. However, more than anything he loved his wife of over 31 years, Rosa, with all his heart and might. She was his everything. Being with Rosa and her family from Santo Domingo, brought him more happiness in his life than he could ever imagine.



Phil is survived by his loving wife, Rosa (Lucia), mother-in-law Teodora Santana Rijo; son Bryan and his wife Betty and their son Roman; son Kevin and his wife Adelia and their children Delyla and Dylan. Phil is also survived by his brother David and his wife Connie and their children David Jr., Stephanie and Bryan; his brother-in-law Ernest R. Giacobba and his children Amy Giacobba Catling and Eric Giacobba. Additionally, Phil is survived by his loving in-laws out of Santo Domingo, Johnny Santana Rijo, Juan Santana Rijo, Romano Santana Rijo and Manuel Santana Rijo, along with many, many more friends and family out of Santa Domingo.



A viewing will be held at Caballero Rivero Woodlawn Park, 11655 SW 117th Avenue, Miami, FL 33186 on November 25, 2020 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm with memorial services to immediately follow at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please donate for Phil's love of animals to the Humane Society - Humane Society Memorial Donation (donation information - Memorial – Phil Lancey; E-card Recipient – Lucia Lancey; 14007 SW 155 Street, Miami, FL 33177).



