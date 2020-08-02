Philip Firester was born on June 7, 1936 in NYC and departed to our Lords home on July 29, 2020 in Hollywood, FL. Phil was comforted by wife Jo-Anne, son Glenn and Sharon Firester, and daughter Jami Firester Dorf before departing to everlasting life. He was wrapped in a sweater given to him by Jami for safe travel. To know Phil, you only need to know that he was a quiet, loving man who lived a humble life. He was taken home peacefully by our Lord with the love and mercy of St. Joseph and the Blessed Mother. Phil is survived by his loving wife Jo-Anne, loving son Glenn and Sharon Firester, Daniel and Caroline, and Jesse, loving daughter Jami Firester and Jeffrey Dorf, Alexander, Griffin and Oliver; loving sister Elaine Lesser and Jerry Morganstern, loving niece Dr. Donna Lesser, Dr. Barry Scanlan, Lauren and Patrick Munchel and Jason, loving nephew Leonard and Renee Lesser, Julianna and Kai.



