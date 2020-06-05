Phil Ferrari of Miami, FL passed away suddenly and peacefully on June 1, 2020, one month shy of his 88th birthday. Phil was born on July 17, 1932 in Jersey City, NJ. He was the second youngest sibling of three brothers and one sister.
Phil graduated from Hasbrouck Heights High School and attended Fairleigh Dickinson University in Teaneck, NJ. He married his high school sweetheart, Doris, and they had four daughters. Phil spent two years in the US Army, stationed in Fairbanks, Alaska. In 1959, Phil moved his family to Miami, FL and never looked back.
Phil had a long and successful career in logistics achieving high sales and honors. When most would have retired, Phil's entrepreneurial spirit took his career to a new level as the co-owner of Star Logistics continuing as a powerful sales professional until his retirement in 2016.
Phil was a Lifetime Elk with 34 years of service and a member of the Hollywood West Lodge #2365. He served as Exalted Ruler, North Miami Lodge #1835, and later Past District Deputy Grand Exalted Ruler. He was a member of other various service and fraternal organizations including the North Miami Legion and Loyal Order of the Moose.
Phil lived each day to the fullest. He loved being with people and made friends everywhere he went with his positive attitude, handsome smile, and contagious zest for life. Phil loved traveling, fine dining, theater, music, the gym, and more joys than we could possibly list. But his greatest joy was his family who loved him beyond measure.
Phil is survived by daughters Rhonda Calvert, Kathy Bethune (John), Lori Shepard (Murray) and Patricia Pollio; his beloved girlfriend Beverly Cech; grandchildren, Erik (Erin), Danielle, Craig, Katie (Chris), Betsy, Melissa (Lee), Vincent and Nicole; eight great-grandchildren; sister Betty Fletcher (Dick); sister in-law Mary Ferrari, numerous nieces, nephews, and a tremendous circle of business associates and friends. He is also survived by the Jenkins family, children of his second wife.
Phil is predeceased by his wife Doris (49 years); his second wife Shirley Jenkins (9 years); and "Ol' Blue Eyes Frank Sinatra".
A funeral mass will be held at Saint Bernadette Catholic Church, 7450 Stirling Road, Hollywood, FL 33024 on Monday, June 8 at 10 am. Due to Covid-19, a Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date. Arrangements by Fred Hunters Funeral Home. The family has requested donations be made to the FL State Elks Association supporting the needs of children (floridaelks.org) or flowers may be sent to the church.
As Phil would say while enjoying his daily martini, "Never lose sight of the rainbow", words by which he lived.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jun. 5, 2020.