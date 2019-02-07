Home

POWERED BY

Services
Babione - Kraeer Funeral Home and Cremation Center
1100 North Federal Highway
Boca Raton, FL 33432
(561) 395-8787
For more information about
Phyllis D'Addio
View Funeral Home Obituary
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church
840 George Bush Boulevard
Delray Beach, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis D'Addio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis A. D'Addio


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Phyllis A. D'Addio Obituary
Phyllis A. D'Addio, 81, of Delray Beach, Florida, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 5.Phyllis was born on January 22, 1938 in New Haven, CT to Frank and Mary (Schettino) Riccitelli and resided in Woodbridge, CT for most of her life. She married William D'Addio on August 25, 1956. She was a loving mother and homemaker and also worked successfully in various sales positions throughout her life. Phyllis was preceded in death by her loving husband, Bill. She is survived by her brother, Pat "Butch" (Lisa), sons William "Bill" D'Addio III (Pamela) and Michael D'Addio (Julie); daughters Lynda D'Addio and Laura D'Addio; granddaughters Tiffany D'Addio Cilladi (Colin), Brittany, Nicole Sims (Robbie), Emily, Olivia, Aspen and Peyton and great-grandson, Tyson.Phyllis loved going to casinos, eating good food, shopping, cooking, telling old family stories and jokes, and making everyone laugh. Her passion was her beloved family, whom she loved deeply and spoiled generously. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, February 16 at 11:30 A.M. at St. Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church, 840 George Bush Boulevard, Delray Beach.
Published in Sun-Sentinel from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.