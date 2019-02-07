Phyllis A. D'Addio, 81, of Delray Beach, Florida, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 5.Phyllis was born on January 22, 1938 in New Haven, CT to Frank and Mary (Schettino) Riccitelli and resided in Woodbridge, CT for most of her life. She married William D'Addio on August 25, 1956. She was a loving mother and homemaker and also worked successfully in various sales positions throughout her life. Phyllis was preceded in death by her loving husband, Bill. She is survived by her brother, Pat "Butch" (Lisa), sons William "Bill" D'Addio III (Pamela) and Michael D'Addio (Julie); daughters Lynda D'Addio and Laura D'Addio; granddaughters Tiffany D'Addio Cilladi (Colin), Brittany, Nicole Sims (Robbie), Emily, Olivia, Aspen and Peyton and great-grandson, Tyson.Phyllis loved going to casinos, eating good food, shopping, cooking, telling old family stories and jokes, and making everyone laugh. Her passion was her beloved family, whom she loved deeply and spoiled generously. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, February 16 at 11:30 A.M. at St. Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church, 840 George Bush Boulevard, Delray Beach. Published in Sun-Sentinel from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary