Phyllis Aleene Bogard, 96, joined our heavenly father on June 17, 2019. Her bright smile and gentle wit will be greatly missed. Born in 1922, her childhood on a small farm in Wisconsin was the start of her lifelong love of animals. The family relocated to Ohio during the Great Depression where friends and music filled their home on Friday nights.



From a young age, she had an affinity for art and was a talented artist. Her passion led her to Kent State where she met her husband Tom Bogard when an alphabetical seating chart placed them next to each other. When World War II began, Tom enlisted. The couple eloped to Maryland where Phyllis, dressed in her classic red suit, took Tom's hand.



The couple moved around army bases, welcoming three children and settling in Florida. Phyllis joined the workforce in the 1960's as an administrative assistant, finishing her career at Coral Ridge Presbyterian Church. She was also a passionate member of Pilot International and Eastern Star. However, art was her true passion. She painted animals and people, imparting her love into each work. She was greeted in heaven by many beloved pets. Her surviving dog Coco is a true reflection of her gentle and loving nature.



She is survived by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren who will miss her deeply. Service will be held in her honor on Saturday June 22nd at 11am at the Coral Ridge Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, consider donating to Abandoned Pet Rescue, the NSU Art Museum or Pilot International. Published in Sun-Sentinel on June 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary