More Obituaries for Phyllis Scheler
Phyllis Hannah Scheler

Phyllis Hannah Scheler Obituary
Phyllis Hannah Scheler 88, passed away June 3, 2019. Being a lifelong resident of Brooklyn, Phyllis split her time between the city and Coconut Creek, FL. She was a lover of the Broadway theater and all performing arts, and enjoyed folk dancing immensely. She had a great appreciation for beauty and nature and loved camping and traveling. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 50 years, Lionel. She leaves behind three daughters, Linda, Vicki, and Randy, four grandchildren, and one great grandchild. She will be missed by all who loved her here, but we know she will be dancing forever.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on June 9, 2019
