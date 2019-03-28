|
|
Phyllis Shaffer Ligare of Boca Raton was born June 22, 1929 in Highland Park, Illinois and died March 25 in Boca Raton. She was the only child of Ralph and Georgia (McCuan) Kirby of Oceanside, California. She was predeceased by her first husband of 36 years, John Frederick Shaffer,on December 6, 1985. Her second husband of 20 years, David Reid Ligare, passed away February 3, 2016. Phyllis is survived by her four children: Kathy Nugent of Philadelphia, Mimi Potolicchio of Boca Raton, Susie Huard of Boca Raton and John Kirby Shaffer of North Palm Beach, five grandchildren: Susie and Fred Nugent, Megan and JR Huard and Dani (Potolicchio) Bales, and two great grandchildren: Evelyn and Vivienne Nugent. After raising her four children, she worked as a florist, in furniture sales, owned a patio furniture store and was a realtor in Boca Raton. Phyllis Shaffer Ligare will be buried in Boca Raton Cemetery and will be dearly missed.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Mar. 28, 2019