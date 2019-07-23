After a long and joyful life, Phyllis Weiner passed away peacefully on July 21, 2019, surrounded by family and friends.



Phyllis was born on February 25, 1933 to Harry and Bertha (Adelman) Finkel in Brooklyn, New York. She graduated from James Madison High School in Brooklyn and received her undergraduate degree at Case Western Reserve in Cleveland, Ohio where she met the love of her life, Alan H. Weiner.



Phyllis and Alan married on June 20,1953 and began their family of two daughters, Elayne and Joanne. They lived in New York, Ohio, Texas, Pennsylvania and Florida, settling in Boca Raton in 1976. She and Alan enjoyed living in Boca Lago Country Club for 43 years.



Phyllis loved being with children and made a career of working with special needs elementary students wherever she lived. She worked at the Miquon School, the University of Pennsylvania's Child Guidance Center, and was a special education teacher for severely emotionally handicapped children for Palm Beach County School District. She received her Masters in Education from Florida Atlantic University. Upon retirement, Phyllis became a guardian ad litem for children in Palm Beach County.



She and Alan lived life passionately and enjoyed traveling the world with friends and family. They visited more than 65 countries and went on countless cruises. They explored every National Park in the United States and many outside of the country. They especially loved visiting their grandchildren, Joshua, Caleb, and Will Richard and great-grandchildren, Noah and Michayla Richard, in Maine.



Phyllis was an active member of Temple Beth El in Boca Raton. She was also active in the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County. She wanted to be remembered as a person who loved life.



Phyllis is survived by her daughters, Elayne (Bob) Richard of Fairfield, Maine and Joanne Weiner of Boca Raton, Florida; her brother, Gerald Finkel of Sunrise, Florida; her grandsons, Joshua (Crystal) Richard of Benton, Maine, Caleb Richard of Tallahassee, Florida, and Will Richard of Fairfield, Maine; her great-grandchildren, Noah and Michayla Richard of Benton, Maine, and many relatives and friends. Phyllis is predeceased by her loving husband of 65 years, Alan H. Weiner of Cleveland, Ohio.



Services will be held at Temple Beth El in Boca Raton on Wednesday, July 24, at 1pm with a burial service at Eternal Light Memorial Gardens in Boynton Beach. Donations may be made to the National Osteoporosis Foundation (NOF) at www.nof.org/support-nof/ Published in Sun-Sentinel on July 23, 2019