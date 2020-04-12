|
|
74, of Riverview, FL, passed away on April 7, 2020. Pierre enjoyed music; he played the drums, like to sing and was prone to start dancing if he heard a good song. He also enjoyed soccer and wrestling. What he will be remembered most fondly for was his love of the Lord and how he introduced his family to Christ. Pierre is survived by his loving family, children, Gerlie Roche-St.Louis, Bridgette Roche, Rodney Roche, Catherine Brown, and Franklin Roche; 11 grandchildren; 5 brothers and 1 sister. Services for Pierre will be private.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 12, 2020