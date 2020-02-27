|
It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Pr. John 'Mark' Donnelly on January 31st at Northwest Medical Center after battling a long illness. Mark was the Teaching and Senior Pastor of Shema Christ Fellowship Church of the Nazarene in Margate. He led a prayerfully dedicated and accomplished life with many honors and titles - Pastor, Professor, Dr. and Lt. Colonel, among them. A man of deep devotion and thoughtful prayer, he lived his life in service or four things; his ministry, his beloved wife Joy, his country, and fellow man. He is preceded in death by his wife Joy B. Donnelly, his parents John T and Anita G Donnelly, and brother Timothy Donnelly. His surviving Brothers. Sister, Nieces, and Nephews invite you to celebrate his Homegoing on Saturday February 29th, 2:00 PM, at the Pompano Beach Nazarene Church 916 NE 4th St, Pompano Beach, FL 33060.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 27, 2020