Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pompano Beach Nazarene Church
916 NE 4th St
Pompano Beach, FL 33060
Service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
2:00 PM
Pompano Beach Nazarene Church
916 NE 4th St
Pompano Beach, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pr. Donnelly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pr. John Mark Donnelly

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pr. John Mark Donnelly Obituary
It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Pr. John 'Mark' Donnelly on January 31st at Northwest Medical Center after battling a long illness. Mark was the Teaching and Senior Pastor of Shema Christ Fellowship Church of the Nazarene in Margate. He led a prayerfully dedicated and accomplished life with many honors and titles - Pastor, Professor, Dr. and Lt. Colonel, among them. A man of deep devotion and thoughtful prayer, he lived his life in service or four things; his ministry, his beloved wife Joy, his country, and fellow man. He is preceded in death by his wife Joy B. Donnelly, his parents John T and Anita G Donnelly, and brother Timothy Donnelly. His surviving Brothers. Sister, Nieces, and Nephews invite you to celebrate his Homegoing on Saturday February 29th, 2:00 PM, at the Pompano Beach Nazarene Church 916 NE 4th St, Pompano Beach, FL 33060.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pr.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -