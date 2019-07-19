|
Priscilla Mae Dale Morse, 87, born in St. Petersberg. Beloved mother of 9 children, 15 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren is now in God's hands as of July 4, 2019. Priscilla was the daughter of Madeleine and Louis B. Dale, Sr., sister of Ron Dale and half-sister of Skip, John and Mark Dale. Extraordinarily loving mother to Deborah Morse Litz, Jeannine Morse LaRonde, Pam Morse, Karen Morse Blackmon, Kim Morse Wagner, Diane Morse, Charlie Morse and Chris Morse. Preceded in death by Richard E. Morse, Jr., Herb Morse, Francis Hartman and ex-husband Richard E. Morse, Sr. Forever remembered by her love for babies, children, baking, sewing, dancing, unbelievable artist, and decadent chocolate lover.
Celebration of Life at: Debbie Litz's Home
1437 NE 2 Ave.
Ft Lauderdale
July 21st 2 pm - 7 pm
Published in Sun-Sentinel on July 19, 2019