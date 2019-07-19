Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Debbie Litz's Home
1437 NE 2 Ave
Ft Lauderdale, FL
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Priscilla Morse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Priscilla Mae Morse

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Priscilla Mae Morse Obituary
Priscilla Mae Dale Morse, 87, born in St. Petersberg. Beloved mother of 9 children, 15 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren is now in God's hands as of July 4, 2019. Priscilla was the daughter of Madeleine and Louis B. Dale, Sr., sister of Ron Dale and half-sister of Skip, John and Mark Dale. Extraordinarily loving mother to Deborah Morse Litz, Jeannine Morse LaRonde, Pam Morse, Karen Morse Blackmon, Kim Morse Wagner, Diane Morse, Charlie Morse and Chris Morse. Preceded in death by Richard E. Morse, Jr., Herb Morse, Francis Hartman and ex-husband Richard E. Morse, Sr. Forever remembered by her love for babies, children, baking, sewing, dancing, unbelievable artist, and decadent chocolate lover.

Celebration of Life at: Debbie Litz's Home

1437 NE 2 Ave.

Ft Lauderdale

July 21st 2 pm - 7 pm
Published in Sun-Sentinel on July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.