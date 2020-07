Or Copy this URL to Share

Prudence "Peaches" Penney passed away peacefully at home on July 22, 2020. Born April 19, 1931 in Chicago and was a PE Teacher for 33 years with her last 10 years at Plantation HS. Sail on Captain Peaches.



