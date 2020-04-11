|
Purvis Dean Jackson, Jr. 86. Born on May 7, 1933 in Chicago, Illinois to New Trier Township High School, University of Miami 1951: SAE Fraternity Veteran US Army/Korea University of Miami-1959 BBA Degree President Of: Jackson Realty Inc. Jackson Insurance Agency South Florida Construction Company Teger Construction Company Martin County Realty Inc. Ft. Lauderdale Board of Realtors; Ethics and Arbitration Judge Master Mason-32nd Degree Consistory; Mahi Shriner U.S. Coast Guard Licensed Captain U.S. Power Squadron-Senior Navigator, Coral Ridge Sail & Power Squadron-Past Commander, Chaplain, Instructor, Vessel Safety Examiner Avid sailor since youth, snow skier and scuba diver. 25-Year member of Coral Ridge Yacht Club. Beloved father and grandfather to Dean Barkley Jackson, Lizbeth Suzanne Grady, Grandsons Cole and Jackson Grady and step daughter Tracey Winter.. And, Eunice Polloway, beloved fiance and significant other for 30 years. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 11, 2020