R. Courtney

Richard J. "Courtney", 82, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, August 24, 2020 with his "best friend" Lorraine and his cat, Kittie nearby. Born in Dearborn Michigan, he was the son of the late John and Marie (McErlaine) Courtney.



He is survived by his partner Lorraine Wilby, his sister MaryAnn Gasser, his brother-in-law Bud Gasser, his daughter Kelley Courtney, his son Timothy Courtney, and his grandchildren. He was the brother of the late Nancy Leitten, John Courtney, and James Courtney.



Courtney was the President of the TaskForce Fore Ending Homelessness, Inc., as well as the founder of the TaskForce and the Outreach Team program. Courtney was an ardent advocate for the homeless. He was a Veteran and served honorably as an Officer in the United States Navy.



His funeral is private. Donations in Courtney's memory may be made to: TaskForce Fore Ending Homelessness, 915 NE 3rdAve. #3, Ft Lauderdale, FL 33304. A Memorial for Courtney will be held post-COVID in the Spring of 2021. People wishing to attend should send an email or text to Lorraine Wilby.



