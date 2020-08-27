1/1
R. Courtney
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share R.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard J. "Courtney", 82, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, August 24, 2020 with his "best friend" Lorraine and his cat, Kittie nearby. Born in Dearborn Michigan, he was the son of the late John and Marie (McErlaine) Courtney.

He is survived by his partner Lorraine Wilby, his sister MaryAnn Gasser, his brother-in-law Bud Gasser, his daughter Kelley Courtney, his son Timothy Courtney, and his grandchildren. He was the brother of the late Nancy Leitten, John Courtney, and James Courtney.

Courtney was the President of the TaskForce Fore Ending Homelessness, Inc., as well as the founder of the TaskForce and the Outreach Team program. Courtney was an ardent advocate for the homeless. He was a Veteran and served honorably as an Officer in the United States Navy.

His funeral is private. Donations in Courtney's memory may be made to: TaskForce Fore Ending Homelessness, 915 NE 3rdAve. #3, Ft Lauderdale, FL 33304. A Memorial for Courtney will be held post-COVID in the Spring of 2021. People wishing to attend should send an email or text to Lorraine Wilby.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel from Aug. 27 to Aug. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
August 26, 2020
My sincerest condolences for your loss. Please let us know what you need. Sending prayers.
Joyce
Coworker
August 26, 2020
Courtney was a good friend. Working with Courtney over the years it was noted by myself, the community and funding authorities that he was a tireless advocate for the rights of the homeless, He will greatly be missed.
Stanley N Stubbs
Friend
August 26, 2020
My condolences to you Lorrraine. Courtney did so much for the community. Thank you for all your care and service.
Andrea Laney Mendez
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved