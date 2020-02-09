|
|
Rae Bianco (Carovillano, Ballester) formerly of Newark, NJ & Deerfield Beach, FL.
Rae Bianco, 89, passed away on Jan 30, 2020 in Hospice care, Good Samaritan Hospital, West Palm Beach, FL. She was born & raised in the Ironbound & graduated from East Side High. Rae & her 2nd husband, Mario, relocated to FL in 1970. Deerfield Beach became home for 40 years. In 2010 she joined her daughter in southern CA, then Raleigh NC & finally full circle home to FL. Rae was a very beautiful and caring woman who loved people, the beach, Sinatra, entertaining & baking. In latter years she worked part-time at Hospice, Boca Raton. Rae is survived by her loving daughter, Denise Ballester Welsh & son-in-law William Welsh of West Palm Beach, sister, Geraldine D'Anton & nieces & nephews. Rae will be missed. Rest in peace Mom.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 9, 2020