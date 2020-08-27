1/1
Rae Capland Oppenheimer
Rae Oppenheimer, 101, of Pompano Beach passed away on August 23, 2020. Rae grew up on Miami Beach where her mother pioneered the first woman-owned fish market. She loved life and had a favorite expression that she started every day saying: "What wonderful thing is going to happen to me today?" Her favorite time of day was 5:00 p.m. when she enjoyed her signature vodka gimlet (ice on the side).

She thoroughly enjoyed her classes at the Boca Raton Jewish Community Center where she was not shy about sharing her strong opinions.

Rae loved to travel and went to Oslo at 97 and Hawai'i at 100, totally mobile and alert. A true inspiration to all she encountered.

She was predeceased by beloved husband Chuck, the life of any party. She is survived by sons Jay and Ed and daughter Andi, grandsons Cory and Michael, nieces Joanie, Wendy, Nanna, Marsha, and Lynn, and nephew Judd. A special thank you to beloved friend Barbara Radins, who provided such comfort to the whole family.

We do not mourn. We celebrate her life.

Donations may be made to elliesarmy.org, a Cystic Fibrosis nonprofit

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Aug. 27, 2020.
